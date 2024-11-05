abrdn plc Decreases Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE COLD opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.