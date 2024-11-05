abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

