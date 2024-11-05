abrdn plc Has $658,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

