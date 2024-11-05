abrdn plc Has $663,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,870,000 after buying an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 280,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

