abrdn plc Has $772,000 Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

abrdn plc grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,454,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 64.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPR opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

