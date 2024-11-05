abrdn plc Has $916,000 Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4,454.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KRC opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $27.39 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

