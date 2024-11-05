abrdn plc Sells 1,804 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 409,057 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DQ stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

