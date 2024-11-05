abrdn plc Sells 1,815 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of JinkoSolar worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 108.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.44.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

