abrdn plc Sells 5,180 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

