Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) vs. NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Head-To-Head Review

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 1 3.33

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 308.86%. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,286.36%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 3.51 -$113.87 million ($0.35) -2.36 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$30.15 million ($2.69) -0.49

NRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -51.25% -116.80% -25.02% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -377.62%

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company has a partnership with Alvogen Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Company; development and manufacturing agreement with Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alcami; license agreement with Apkarian Technologies; development and license agreement with Glytech; license agreement with Sarah Herzog Memorial Hospital. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

