Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

