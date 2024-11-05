ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.65 and traded as low as C$9.68. ADF Group shares last traded at C$9.74, with a volume of 122,922 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.65. The stock has a market cap of C$173.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.57.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$74.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.60 million. ADF Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from ADF Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. ADF Group’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

