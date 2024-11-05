AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $795.69 million, a PE ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 227.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

