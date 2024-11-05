AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 508 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.2 %

AVAV opened at $215.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.06. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $227.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVAV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in AeroVironment by 23.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.