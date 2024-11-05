Allan C. Thygesen Sells 7,764 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,358.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.85 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $911,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 5,660.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 438,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 431,295 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in DocuSign by 36.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
