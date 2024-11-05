Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
