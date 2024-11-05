Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UNFree Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.13 and a twelve month high of C$21.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

