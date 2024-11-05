Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AP.UN. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.13 and a twelve month high of C$21.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.