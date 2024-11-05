Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.08.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.13 and a 1 year high of C$21.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.46.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

