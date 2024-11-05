Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,263 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 465,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOD. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

