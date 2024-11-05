Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $43,000 Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 9,603.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $1,447,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 66.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 88.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Pearson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

