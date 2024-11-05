Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 843 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after acquiring an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.62 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

