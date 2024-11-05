Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 155,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $322.42 million, a PE ratio of 155.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,066.79%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.