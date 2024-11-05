Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,180 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $527.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.97. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
