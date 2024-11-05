Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.57 ($19.10) and traded as high as €20.47 ($22.25). Alstom shares last traded at €20.41 ($22.18), with a volume of 663,626 shares traded.

Alstom Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €18.72 and its 200-day moving average is €17.57.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

