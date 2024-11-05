Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder States Regional Joint Western Sells 25,000 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $827,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,340.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $2,067,161.24.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amalgamated Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

(Get Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.