Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,656.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.48.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.23 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.36 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.04%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

