Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $195.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average is $183.89. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.36 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

