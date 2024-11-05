Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.48.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.89. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $138.36 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,677,000 after acquiring an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

