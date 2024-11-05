Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.68.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

