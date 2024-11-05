Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $3,060,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

