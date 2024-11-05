Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $69.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,630,672 shares of company stock worth $110,992,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 355.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

