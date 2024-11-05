Analysts Set Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Target Price at $259.44

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $233.89 on Thursday. Cencora has a 12 month low of $191.11 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

