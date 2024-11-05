Analyzing PodcastOne (PODC) and Its Peers

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 117 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PodcastOne to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -14.20% -22.62% -4.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PodcastOne and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1177 4763 10752 312 2.60

Risk and Volatility

PodcastOne presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 251.85%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 11.93%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its competitors.

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 346% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million -$14.73 million -1.82 PodcastOne Competitors $8.67 billion $1.84 billion -35,697.71

PodcastOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PodcastOne competitors beat PodcastOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

