APA (APA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APA opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. APA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

