APA (APA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
APA Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of APA opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. APA has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
APA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.91%.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
