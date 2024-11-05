APi Group (NYSE:APG) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. APi Group has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.54.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 192.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

