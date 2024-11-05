Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,795 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,835,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,267,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

APGE opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 2.94. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares in the company, valued at $58,268,861.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,635 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

