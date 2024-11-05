Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE APTV opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.