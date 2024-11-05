Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Saturday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $55.93 on Friday. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

