ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 89.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 105.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 503,765 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 528.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,434,000 after buying an additional 266,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

