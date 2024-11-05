AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at $3,556,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.64.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

