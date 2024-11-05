Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of ASTE opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a P/E ratio of -323.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -520.00%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

