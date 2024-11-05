AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $11.83. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 11,777 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

AstroNova Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $91.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Articles

