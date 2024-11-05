ATB Capital Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$38.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

Shares of NOA opened at C$28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$22.68 and a 1-year high of C$34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$750.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

