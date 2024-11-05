Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 4,560 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $1,028,052.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 224,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,599,096.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $143,480.40.

On Friday, September 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60.

Atlassian stock opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.31. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp upgraded Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

