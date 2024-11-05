Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.23 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.66). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67), with a volume of 681,920 shares traded.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The stock has a market cap of £189.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.23.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £355,000 ($460,381.27). Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.