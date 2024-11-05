Avista (AVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Avista has set its FY24 guidance at $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.360-2.560 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AVA opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. Avista has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $91,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

