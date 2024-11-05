Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of AX opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 107.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 190,584 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,249,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $7,829,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

