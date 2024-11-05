Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.81.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of BDGI opened at C$35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In related news, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,084.40. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Julie Lee purchased 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.51 per share, with a total value of C$26,667.71. Also, Director Robert George Blackadar acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,084.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,242 shares of company stock valued at $173,180. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.