Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.81.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$35.95 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert George Blackadar purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,084.40. Also, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,242 shares of company stock valued at $173,180. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

