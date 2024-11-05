BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.01 and traded as low as $16.05. BAE Systems shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 31,419 shares changing hands.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

