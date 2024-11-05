Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDP
Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 6.8 %
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.